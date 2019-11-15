Substantial outflow of Tabua worries Ministry

The substantial outflow of Tabua to other countries is of great concern to the iTaukei Affairs Ministry.

Deputy Secretary Saimoni Waibuta says the annual export quota of 225 has always been exhausted every year.

He says about 1,125 legal Tabua have been taken out of Fiji over the past five years.

Waibuta adds they have hindered a lack of cohesion between the main institutions responsible for monitoring the Tabua movement, and those in villages and individuals.

“These issues among others, have prompted the Ministry to look into the possibility of being given the exclusive license to operate a Tabua shop and to regulate the price of Tabua. The need to protect and respect our cultural values that are accorded to this artifact in our iTaukei Communities are more daunting now than ever before.”

He adds once the Ministry opens its Tabua shop by the end of the financial year in mid-2021, all exports of the artifact will have to be facilitated via the outlet.

This will require buyers to have consent from the government to take the Tabua out of Fiji.

He confirms the Ministry has completed its consultations in the 14 provinces across Fiji and is currently spearheading a two-day Tabua Symposium in Suva.