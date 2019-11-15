Subsidy for government procured housing materials

Recovery efforts post-Tropical Cyclone Harold is progressing well says Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama.

While giving an update on the progress last night, Bainimarama highlighted that the cost of government-procured building materials for eligible households will be subsidized.

It’s applicable on a one-third, two-thirds basis to those households who make less than $15, 000 a year.

Bainimarama says under the Rural Housing Assistance program, the Ministry of Housing and Community Development is working to provide relief to high-need households as quickly as possible.

“Alternately, those applying for assistance can cover the cost of all building materials, but pay more affordable rates thanks to government bulk-buying, and then have those discounted materials delivered to them with all shipping costs covered, even in our most remote maritime communities.”

Trees that felled by the cyclone are also being repurposed into timber that will be provided free-of-charge for impacted homes by the Ministry of Forestry.

Bainimarama also highlighted that the Ministry of Housing will be providing free carpenters to the poor.

“For anyone benefiting from this program who cannot secure carpenters of their own, the Ministry of Housing and Community Development’s carpentry team – assisted by the Public Rental Board will be provided free of charge for repairs and reconstruction. They will also be assisting with building plans to ensure the new homes are cyclone-resilient, and they’ll also be carrying out site inspections to keep everything up to standard.”



The National Disaster Management Office’s latest survey shows that 635 homes across the country were destroyed by Tropical Cyclone Harold, with over 2,100 suffering damage.