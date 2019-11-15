Subcontractors to be paid their dues: Economy Minister

Contractors working for the Fiji Roads Authority have been told to be consistent in paying any smaller companies hired to complete projects.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this must be applied when paying subcontractors and anyone else working for them.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted this during a briefing with contractors on the FRA’s new tender evaluation process, saying the government gets complaints from companies not paid on time by major contractors.

Article continues after advertisement

“They’re saying that we’ve not been paid, the contractor has been paid but we subbies have not been paid. In some instances, we find that once we’ve given a phone call to the contractors they cough up the money. Some people are using their own cash flow issues to not pay or pay the subcontractors. We are very mindful of that because as you know subcontractors some of the smaller ones are subcontracted to other subcontractors, some of them are small businesses, we don’t want them to suffer.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also reminded the contractors that these inconsistencies bring disrepute not just to the main contractor but also to the government.

“I think it’s very important for you to understand what is at stake, first that delivery of service to all Fijians, making sure the outsourcing system works well. We all need to work as a team as partners and there’s a lot of opportunities for everybody because as you know that is quite a lot of work for the next couple of decades at the very least.”

The Economy Minister says if contractors are able to show value for money there will more opportunities for them.