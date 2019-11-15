Sub-standard building applications received in recent years

The Ministry of Local Government through the Municipal Councils have received a high number of sub-standard building application in recent years.

Minister Premila Kumar says 200 building applications deemed to be sub-standard were received by the Suva City Council last year.

While officiating at the opening of the Town Planning Subdivision Law reform consultation forum, Kumar highlighted that plans are not drawn to scale, there were issues of structural integrity and detailed designs were copied and pasted.

She adds the existing Town Planning legislation does not provide any form of guidance as to who can lodge building applications.

The minister says to curb such issues, the draft Bill now makes reference to applications being lodged by ‘Accredited Persons’ whereby only those professionals who are qualified and have the necessary experience, will be permitted to lodge building applications with Municipal Councils.

Kumar says a separate regulation affecting these changes with detailed criteria will be announced after thorough consultations with the relevant professional associations and bodies in the coming months.