Style Fiji returns with a bang

Fiji’s premier fashion charity, Style Fiji, is returning on November 19th after a lapse of two years.

Style Fiji Trustee, Marlene Vuniwaqa says they are aiming to raise $50,000 which will be directed towards the Fiji Cancer Society.

Vuniwaqa says this is because cancer continues to cause immature deaths in Fiji.

“Milika has always been a great supporter of our previous charity events and it was great to have them on board because you just talking about the need for the community, it was such a big need that Fiji cancer society needed a big event.”

Fiji Cancer Society Western Support Group Chair, Milika Marshall says this not only ensures the vulnerable in society have access to medical services but is an evening that raises awareness on this killer disease.

“It’s not about the money, it’s about creating awareness and getting the attention to be on cancer. Our message has always been to go and get your screening because early detection can get you your treatment and save your life.”

There will be a delayed coverage of the event on FBC’s Jejemon show.