Study Where You Live Zoning Policy in force: TSLB

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board says the new “Study Where You Live Zoning Policy” is now in force from this academic year.

Board Chief Executive, Bobby Maharaj says under this policy, to qualify for TELS Accommodation Support Scheme allowances, students under tertiary education loan scheme must enroll at campuses within their locality

Maharaj says a campus within their locality means that the program is offered by the institution of their choice at campuses close to their homes on a full-time basis and they can commute from home to attend classes or can complete their studies via an alternative mode of studies without having to re-locate.

These courses may be offered either on a face to face, blended or on-line mode.

He says students enrolling at campuses within their locality may be eligible for bus fare and incidental allowances only and no food and rent or hostel allowance will be paid for students studying within their locality.

However, he says in case a student still prefers to move to the main campus despite the program being offered in their locality, the allowance eligibility will be restricted to bus fare and incidental only and no food or rental allowances will be approved.