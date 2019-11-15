Study to probe reasons behind school dropouts

Save the Children Fiji is working with the Education Ministry to better understand the issue of school dropout.

Chief Executive Shairana Ali they are planning to undertake a survey together with the Ministry.

Ali says an Advisory Committee has been formed and she is part of the committee.

“So we just want to understand better some of the causes for school dropouts and to really target areas where we can see there is a lot more children who are dropping out of school.”

Last year, Save the Children Fiji assisted more than 100 children in the Western division with school kits.

She says they worked with the Education Ministry and got these children back into the school system.

Meanwhile, the organization has supported more than 200 children with school bags and stationaries following COVID-19 and TC Harold.

They are currently assisting twenty children in Lami by providing them with meals. This will continue until the end of the year.