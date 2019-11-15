Students will be assisted despite reduction says Education Minister

Parents have been assured that they will not be asked to pay school fees despite a $17.1 million reduction in the Education Ministry’s budget.

The Ministry has received $450.6m.

Speaking to parents and students in Naitasiri Education Minister Rosy Akbar confirmed they will continue to assist students.

Article continues after advertisement

“I am sure a lot of rumours’ and word would be going around oh that budget has been reduced for the Education Ministry, now our children will be asked to pay school fees. This normally comes up. I can assure you that we will work with whatever budget we have been given and no child will be asked to pay school fees. Your bus fare assistance will continue, your free education grant will continue, the textbooks we give to your children will continue.”

The Education Minister has urged school management to work with the Ministry and the Government.

“We will have to do some very very stringent, prudent financial management. We will have to use the money where it is needed most. So if you are thinking of capital projects please put a hold to it. Once the economy normalizes and then we will work with that.”

The Minister says while they understand that times are difficult, she is urging parents to ensure that their children attend school.

