Students walk free in million dollars drug case

Two students who were facing drug charges today had their case discharged by the Lautoka High Court.

Pravishek Kartik and Rosheel Kumar could not believe it when the judge informed them that they were free men.

The State has granted immunity to Kartik and Kumar.

The two were earlier charged together with Shaneil Autar and Dutch national Marc Winston for allegedly facilitating the export of close to $1.5 million of cocaine to Australia.

Kartik and Kumar were represented by defence lawyer Iqbal Khan.

Meanwhile, Winston and Autar are currently charged with unlawful possession, manufacturing, cultivating and supply of illicit drugs.

The two are also charged with one count of unlawful importation of illicit drugs.

Winston and Autar have been remanded and will reappear on the 19th of February.