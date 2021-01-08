Students urged to replace lost or damaged e-transport cards

The Ministry of Education is urging parents and students to organize their e-transport cards before school starts next week.

Students who have lost or damaged their e-cards should obtain a letter from their Head of School or nearest District Education Office to apply for a replacement card.

Permanent Secretary for Education, Dr. Anjeela Jokhan is urging parents to assist their children in obtaining replacement cards to avoid any disappointment when school starts on Tuesday.

Students with valid e-transport cards can redeem at an e-ticketing machine available at various locations from tomorrow.

Students who may not be able to redeem this week, can redeem from Tuesday next week on any bus carrying an e-ticketing machine.