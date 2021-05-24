Students urged to become ambassadors

Schools play a key role in children’s learning, development, safety and wellbeing.

For this reason, Minister for Women and Children, Rosy Akbar says it is very important that we implement and support every possible safety and prevention measure in schools.

Akbar says this will ensure that children and teachers return safely to school.

She has urged students to become ambassadors for fighting COVID-19.

“If you practice this in school if you practice this in public, there will be a lot of people who will see you and do it. You can go back home and ensure your parents follow it. The home environment is different from the public space. We should be more mindful of what happens in public spaces like the buses. When you go back home and are at the dinner table, make sure you share what you know about COVID-19.”

Akbar handed over personal protective equipment which will benefit more than 300 students from Ba Sangam College.

She expressed her gratitude to the Ba Women’s Forum for the production and supply of the cloth face masks, which are a Fijian-made product.

The supplies handed over yesterday consisted of 3000 cloth face masks, 20 cartons of hand sanitizers, and 15 water purifiers.