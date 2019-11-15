Students under TSLB to submit completed forms by next Friday

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board has stressed it will not be responsible for delays in processing tuition fees and allowances if students don’t do their part.

The Board is concerned that a number of students are yet to submit their final program offer letter, complete their applications as well as delays in late registration for their courses.

Board Chief Executive Bobby Maharaj says out of 8,129 applications received as of Wednesday (05/02/20), 1,484 are incomplete.

Article continues after advertisement

1,826 students whose applications have been approved by TSLB are yet to sign and return the bond form and offer letters.

Maharaj says they want to ensure that all eligible Fijians are able to benefit from the funds allocated.

“Our intention is to ensure that the students get part of their allowance before they enter the first day of lectures and we get delayed because of the delay from the students.”

Students who do not submit their completed forms by next Friday will miss out on financial assistance for the first semester.