Students seek professional help from Lifeline Fiji

Some students that returned to school earlier this month have reached out to Lifeline Fiji for professional help as they are facing difficulty in coping with their studies.

This was revealed by Lifeline Fiji Team Leader, Jeremaia Merekula who says that most of the students seeking counselling services have anxiety and stress amongst other issues.

Merekula says they stand ready to assist students who are in need of help.

“We do receive calls from students who are back at school and one of the things we are trying to work on is to stabilize them and also find ways to support them and helping them find their support networks through their friends, peers and families.”

Merekula says students’ mental health is important to ensure their learning is not disrupted.

He also highlighted the need to ensure students have the right support system.

The Asco Foundation has thrown its support behind Lifeline Fiji by providing fund to support counselling officers in reaching out to those in need.

Lifeline Fiji says providing timely support to these students is critical as any delay could have negative repercussion such as turning to drugs and alcohol as coping mechanisms.