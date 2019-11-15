Home

Students rushed to hospital due to water contamination

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 18, 2020 12:54 pm
The Water Authority of Fiji received a complaint from the headteacher that the school’s water source is contaminated and requested water carting assistance through the Bua Provincial Council.

A few students of Kubulau District School were rushed to the Nabouwalu Hospital after drinking contaminated water.

A water carting truck has been deployed to the school, as well as surrounding areas, which WAF believes are also impacted.

The Authority is urging all individuals and entities responsible for maintaining water systems to take utmost care, especially if the safety of children is concerned.

WAF is calling on Fijians to store at least two days’ of clean drinking water.

 

