Students recognized for assisting in apprehending suspect

Nine students of Navesau Adventist High School in Wainibuka, Tailevu have been recognized for helping police arrest a 22-year-old robbery suspect.

The suspect is charged with aggravated robbery, assault, damaging property and common nuisance after erecting an illegal roadblock near Navesau last month.

Also part of this group is 19-year-old McVeigh Mainu from Papua New Guinea who along with his fellow students assisted efforts that led to the successful arrest of the accused.

Article continues after advertisement

The accused had gone into hiding and was arrested the day after.

Mainu and fellow Year 12 student Simione Waqa who was also injured in the incident says they ran after the accused and gave chase as he fled into the nearby bushes.

They said other students tried their best to run after the accused but had to withdraw after they were allegedly pelted with stones.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said the Fiji Police Force is proud of all their efforts.

He says it is encouraging to see the young generation doing the right thing and playing a proactive role in addressing criminal activities.

The Acting Commissioner thanked each student individually knowing the situation was a dangerous one that could have resulted in serious injury or even death.