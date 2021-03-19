Students provided with nutritious school lunch

Approximately 10,000 students in the North and West are being provided nutritious school lunches through a collaboration between the Australian Government and the Ministry of Education.

According to the Australian High Commission, this equates to roughly about 88 schools.

The program is being implemented as a response to the needs of the children in the TC Yasa and TC Ana affected communities.

Article continues after advertisement

The Australian High Commission says this initiative will help the affected children remain in school and focus on their studies.

FBC News understands, the Ministry of Education has developed guidelines to ensure that the dietary needs of the students, including those with special requirements, are also met.

The provision of school lunches will be carried for three months.