Students pay respects to late monarch

Year 13 students from Marist Brothers High School and British Deputy High Commissioner Paul Welsh.

A group of Year 13 students from Marist Brothers High School paid their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II this morning.

The students laid a wreath and a pictorial outside the British High Commission in Suva.

School prefect, Sikeli Naketeca says the Year 13 students came up with the initiatives themselves, accompanied by their teacher.

“We feel as a Marist community that we should come and pay tribute to the late Majesty the Queen as she once was the Queen of Fiji and her great contributions to our nation.”



Students pay respects to the late monarch.

British Deputy High Commissioner Paul Welsh says the outpour of tributes and floral displays from members of the public has been overwhelming so far.

“Also for those that cannot make it to the High Commission, there is an online condolence book where people can sign, the details of which are available on our social media channel.”

Welsh says a remembrance service for Queen Elizabeth II will be held at on Friday at 9 am at the Anglican Cathedral at MacArthur Street in Suva.

Meanwhile, the Government is planning to hold a special event in honour of the late monarch.

Permanent Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister, Yogesh Karan confirmed to FBC News that details of the event will be released later this week.