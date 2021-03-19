Home

Students on scholarship are not performing

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 1, 2021 5:30 am

The Minister for Education says some government scholarship recipients such as Toppers and those on the Tertiary Education Loan Scheme are not performing.

Rosy Akbar made this comment at the Fiji National University Students Association Council meeting yesterday saying it is evident in the number of students graduating from tertiary institutions.

“We had to struggle to get one scholarship, here we give you 600 plus scholarships, and what happens, do we get one hundred percent of our top students graduating, I’m sure you know the answer, then you want to switch to TELS, so what you are doing is taking over somebody else’s place in two sections.”

She adds the government does not have an open coffer as it works within a budget and has asked the student council to help those who are struggling academically.

