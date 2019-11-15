Students of USP more concerned with education

Some students of the University of the South Pacific are more concerned with their education than the debacle occurring within the administration of the institution.

After the schools’ Student Association released a statement threatening to boycott exams and classes, some students are not backing the idea and instead just want to focus on their upcoming exams.

“I really don’t know what’s happening, I’m just focusing on my exams since it’s the main reason I’m here and I think the school should sort out their issues” “For something like this to get ion the way it’s really a big hassle because thousands of dollars is being spent on coming to school here”

USPSA Federal vice president Viliame Naulivou says they understand that the priority of students is their education.

“We are here for our studies but these are some of the causes but we are focusing on what we are here for, paid for cause we pay our tuition fee for the betterment of our future”

Meanwhile, in a letter sent yesterday to USP’s executive management, the student association says they will not step back from participating in peaceful demonstrations.