New school building excites Galoa students

Students of Galoa Primary School in Bua are ready to start the new academic year tomorrow following the opening of a new school building on the island.

Galoa was one of the islands severely battered by TC Yasa on December 17th last year, and the school suffered extensive damage.

School Head Teacher, Rishi Ram, says they are waiting for the restoration of water supply to the island, which will take another couple of days.

Article continues after advertisement

Members of the Australian Defence Force, representative of the Republic of Fiji Military Force and the Regional Education Officer opened the newly constructed building today.

The school has two classrooms and a staff office as well.

The ADF also handed over 15 rugby balls and 15 soccer balls to the school.

73 students are expected to enroll this academic term.

ADF personnel have assisted more than 30 schools in TC Yasa affected areas.