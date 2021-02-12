Students of Basden College receive assistance

Year 10, Year 11 and Year 13 students of Basden College in Nasinu will benefit from furniture that has been donated to the School.

Around 250 desks, chairs and books were donated and this was officially handed over by the Head of National Education Service Delivery Timoci Bure.

Bure says the furniture will greatly assist needy students in their studies and parents also need to create an environment where students can concentrate.

Article continues after advertisement

“Parents this morning we just wish to encourage you to provide that important support to your children now that they have been given that desk and chairs, it’s our responsibility now as parents to ensure that the home environment is conducive to child that is preparing for his or her studies.”

A Parent from Basden College, Merelita Vatia says this has provided her daughter with a better opportunity and conditions to complete her high school studies.

“I thank for the education for the gift for my daughter, before she lay down on the floor and study but now I thank god for the blessing.”

80 percent of the students who will receive this assistance donated by Sheik Mohammed Imran, come from squatter areas and this will help them further their education.