Students of a boarding school reported missing

Two students of a boarding school in Tailevu have been reported missing at the Nabua Police station.

16-year-old Jonetani Bolakoro and 15-year-old Jonathan Nasario were dropped off by their parents on Tuesday at a bus stop in Suva to catch a bus to their school.

One of the parents who wish to remain anonymous told FBC News that he received a call from the school yesterday afternoon, and that’s when he came to know that his son never reached school.

Article continues after advertisement

However, he says they were informed that the two students who are in the same class were seen at the Suva Bus Stand yesterday afternoon by their relatives.

The parent says his son is a third-year boarding student.

Police are calling on those who may have any information on the two missing students to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or 9904923.