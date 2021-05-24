Students need to move forward: Acting PM

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji needs to move forward from the current challenges, and so do students.

Schools initially reopened to Year 8 to Year 13 students on the 4th of January, however, they were closed a week later after flooding in several parts of the country due to TC Cody.

UNICEF had previously stated that more than 200,000 children in Fiji have lost an estimated 1050 hours of in-person learning since April last year.

Sayed-Khaiyum says it is important that students return to school.

“The schools are being opened up. Years 8 to 13 are being opened up. We need our Year 12 and 13 students to move along; year 13 students, whether they go and do a diploma or a degree, they go to university, they go to technological colleges, so that makes space for our new year one student to come in.“

The Ministry of Education had earlier confirmed that 67 percent of students had turned up for school when it re-opened, indicating that parents were willing to send their children to school.

Minister Premila Kumar says the majority of schools are in compliance with COVID safety protocols.