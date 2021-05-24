Home

Students must have the right values: Kumar

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 13, 2021 5:15 am

With a number of brawling incidents recorded in the past, the Education Ministry will introduce civic and moral education from next year.

Minister, Premila Kumar says youth are lacking the values needed to fit in the society and contribute to community development.

Kumar says it is sad to see children not inculcated with the right values.

She says students must develop a strong sense of national pride, self-confidence, cooperation and peaceful co-existence.

The Minister adds with these qualities embedded, they will certainly contribute effectively to nation-building.

“Civic and moral education is not being taught the way it should be taught. We talk and talk about it but not with the behavioral change. Again in our society, we are losing some of the values that we had and it is sad to see.”

This curriculum intends to inculcate a sense of civic pride and patriotism in a student’s life from an early age.

For students from ECE to year 3, 50 percent of the time will be allocated in focusing on civic and moral education and another 50 percent on Literacy and Numeracy.

 

 

 

