Students long to reunite with loved ones in Tonga

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 25, 2022 5:30 am

Tongan students living in Fiji have not seen their families in two years due to COVID-19.

Over a week after the natural disaster on the island kingdom, communication lines are up and running, but students still long to be with their families and loved ones.

Tevita Tohotua says his family and many others need food and water as their main sources have been affected by the ash from the volcanic eruption.

Article continues after advertisement

“Water has been contaminated. They also need planting, as most of the plants and crops are dead from all the ash.”

For Vanessa Vaeamatahau, knowing her family is alive and well is all the news she needs at this time.

I managed to contact them and they are ok. Nothing is wrong with the house; it’s just that they said they are dealing with the ash from the volcanic eruption and water, but other than that, they are fine. “

The students, along with the Tongan community in Fiji, are holding various fundraisers and a biscuit bucket drive to support those in need in Tonga.

