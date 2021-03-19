Home

News

Students investigated for alleged brawl

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 27, 2021 11:14 am

A group of students of Ratu Sukuna Memorial School in Nabua are being investigated for an alleged brawl.

Police confirm the incident took place after school yesterday afternoon.

It is alleged that a group of senior students were involved in the brawl.

The matter was reported at the Nabua Police Station.

FBC News understands that at least one student who allegedly received injuries was taken to the CWM Hospital for a medical check-up.

A police investigation is underway.

 

