Students investigated for alleged brawl

A group of students of Ratu Sukuna Memorial School in Nabua are being investigated for an alleged brawl.

Police confirm the incident took place after school yesterday afternoon.

It is alleged that a group of senior students were involved in the brawl.

The matter was reported at the Nabua Police Station.

FBC News understands that at least one student who allegedly received injuries was taken to the CWM Hospital for a medical check-up.

A police investigation is underway.