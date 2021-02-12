Students injured in minibus accident

Students were rushed to the Nausori Hospital this morning after the minibus they were travelling in was hit by a bus.
The incident happened along Mokani Road.
Police say two students sustained serious injuries while four others are being treated for minor injuries.
An investigation is underway.
