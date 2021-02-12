Home

News

Students injured in minibus accident

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
February 16, 2021 7:44 am
[Source: LTA]

Students were rushed to the Nausori Hospital this morning after the minibus they were travelling in was hit by a bus.

The incident happened along Mokani Road.

Police say two students sustained serious injuries while four others are being treated for minor injuries.

An investigation is underway.

