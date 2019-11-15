Students in water disrupted areas to stay home

In light of water disruptions, the Ministry of Education advises parents living in areas affected by disruptions in water supply, to keep their children at home for the next 2 days until Wednesday, 2 September 2020.

Schools in the affected area from Nausori to Nadera will not be having classes as a precautionary measure and the Ministry will continue to monitor the situation.

“We urge parents to watch over their children during this closure and ensure that they do not get into trouble or endanger themselves,” said Minister for Education, Rosy Akbar.

“Parental responsibility is critically important during emergencies like this and we hope parents take the safety of their children seriously.”

Heads of schools and teachers are to report for duty as normal.

Teachers who are impacted by the water disruptions are to contact their Head of School.

Affected areas include:

Nausori, Rewa Delta, Sawani, Lakena, Baulevu, Kiuva, Cautata, Wainibikasi, Naililili, Lokia, Waila Housing, Nakasi, Koronivia, Omkar, Narere, Navosai, Tovata, Makoi, Kalabu, Pilling, Nadawa, Nepani, Nadera, Kinoya, Nasinu, Valelevu, Tacirua East, Khalsa Road, Cunningham, Fletcher Road, Raiwaqa, Raiwai, Vatuwaqa, Nabua, Sukanaivalu. Upper Ragg, Dokanaisuva, Coloisuva and all nearby areas.

Those who need water carting services can call the Water Authority of Fiji on 5777.