Student’s illness not linked to diesel says WAF

The Water Authority has clarified that water tanks which were under the care of the Kubulau District School council had been breached by insects and caused five students to fall ill.

The water tested positive for E.coli bacteria.

In a statement, WAF says the station nurse report confirmed that the students were given medicine and their illness was not linked to diesel as falsely claimed by a daily.

WAF CEO, Barry Omundson says the safety of all Fijians is of the highest priority and as soon as they received the request from the headteacher, teams were dispatched to provide clean and safe water to the area.

He says all water is treated with the utmost care to ensure its safety and it is tested to meet drinking water standards.

The WAF CEO says they also washed the contaminated tanks with chlorine and undertook repairs to ensure it was safe for the children.