News

Students help police apprehend suspects

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 26, 2021 3:30 pm

Eight students have been recognized for their efforts to help Police and keeping their community safe.

Students Mikaele and Anare Rawaiduvu, Jio Sorovakatini, Semesa and Navuda Vuadreu, Mesake Rabakewa, Manoa Elder and Sikeli Vuadreu earlier this month apprehended two juveniles.

The juveniles have since been charged and produced in court for allegedly robbing a taxi driver at the Vatudina Road roundabout in Muanikoso.

The students who were playing touch rugby when approached for help, did not hesitate and chased the two suspects and apprehended them in Nepani before handing them over to Nasinu Poilce.

When asked what they had in mind when approached to help, they responded that it was the right thing to do, to help someone who needed help.

