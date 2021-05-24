Home

News

Students help parents make ends meet

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 27, 2021 4:35 pm
Merelita Leqeta and Samisoni Naivalu who have been traveling from Rewa help their parents sell produce at the Bailey bridge.

Many children are experiencing firsthand struggles their parents are going through to make ends meet.

Some of these children have stepped up to help their parents while being on extended school break.

Merelita Leqeta and Samisoni Naivalu who have been traveling from Rewa help their parents sell produce at the Bailey bridge.

Aspiring to become a doctor, 16-year old Leqeta says seeing the sacrifices made by her parents motivates her to work harder.

The Rewa lass helps her mother sell crabs and would wake up early in the morning to catch the boat with her mother to travel to Bailey bridge.

She says right now they would have tea for most of their meals as they are focusing on getting back to school.

Samisoni Naivalu says he earns $20 a day from selling pineapple and watermelon for another vendor while his mother sells cooked fish at the same place at Bailey bridge.

Leqeta and Naivalu say they are looking forward to going back to school next month.

 

 

