Students found living on streets

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 12, 2021 6:00 am

An initiative was undertaken by the Education Ministry recently has revealed that some students don’t want to go to school because it’s proving too difficult for them.

Speaking with the Heads of School at the Ra District Education Symposium, Minister Rosy Akbar highlighted it is important to find out the real reasons behind such actions taken by the students.

Akbar says teachers need to understand if students are facing difficulties in any subject, are having poor marks, or being bullied.

“So they move from one district to another. They leave their parents to go and stay with their grandparents. Some have ventured out to be on the streets. Three weeks ago we met up with this group of students who have found a home in the streets of Suva.”

The Minister adds that it is the responsibility of every teacher to see what steps they can take to get the children back to school.

