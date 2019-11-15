Students' fall victims to bogus agents

Bogus real estate agents are taking advantage of desperations caused by COVID-19 to prey on vulnerable Fijians including students.

Fifty complaints have been registered by the Consumer Council of Fiji valued at over two hundred and five thousand dollars.

These are against unlicensed agents since January this year.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says students have also lost out on a substantial amount of money.

Students have not been spared as well. There have been some bogus real estate agents who are taking students in the pretence that they will be leased out a particular flat and they have also been made to pay the bond. It is bond plus the rent and then they disappear. In many instances, the council has been able to assist the students”.

Fijians have been urged to verify the identities of these agents with the Licensing Board and the Association before engaging them.