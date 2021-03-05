Students fall ill, Ministry investigates

Ministry of Health inspectors are investigating how students from a primary school in Suva suddenly fell ill earlier in the day.

This has been confirmed by Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete.

The 35 students were taken to the CWM Hospital during the day after they complained of stomach aches.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro, has also confirmed that they are looking into the matter.

Naisoro confirms some of the students started vomiting after allegedly eating chocolate.

FBC News understands Year Five students were celebrating a fellow student’s birthday and allegedly consumed chocolate.

The students have been treated and sent home.