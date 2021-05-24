Home

News

Students encouraged to report anyone fining them in school

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 16, 2021 4:30 pm

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says it’s unacceptable for any teacher or school management to fine students for not wearing facemasks or for not adhering to other COVID-safe measures.

The Minister says this is not sanctioned and is calling on students to report anyone who penalises them.

Visiting the Nasinu Muslim College this morning, Kumar warned those who may be engaging in such practices to cease immediately.

“Anyone who wants to lodge a complaint, the rightful authority is the Ministry of Education bring it to our attention and we’ll be able to deal with it.”

The Education Minister while encouraging students to do their best in school also raised concerns that 12 percent of Years 12 and 13 have not turned up to school despite classes resuming earlier this month.

Education is key in helping Fijians out of poverty and a chance to give the younger generation a fair shot at a better future for themselves and their family.

