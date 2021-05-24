Students eager to return to school

Some students in Years 8 to 13 are excited to return to school today as majority of them have not been to school in the past eight months.

Last Year, only Years 12 and 13 were able to resume classes in November while all other students continue with their worksheet.

Saimoni Uluimoala of Marist Brothers High School says he is happy to return to school for face to face learning with his classmates.

“School was closed in April last year and now I’m excited to go back to school”

Grace Ledua of DAV College was all smiles as she looks forward to meeting up with familiar faces.

“I’m excited to go back to school and see my friends since we haven’t seen each other in a very long time”

Students from Kindergarten to Year seven will return to school from next Monday.