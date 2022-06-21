Students counselled on various issues

[File Photo]

Over 50 students from different schools have gone through counselling sessions with counsellors provided by the government through the Ministry of Education.

Speaking during Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita programme, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the services provided help to deal with drug-related incidents, bully and other cases involving students in schools.

Bainimarama says 35 counsellors are currently part of the initiative to help schools deal with students and behavioural changes.

“These sessions will allow students to talk about what they go through. Some of them might not have the courage to share what they go through with their parents and some with their teachers. So this is a safe place for them to share the challenges they go through and at the same time receive the advice and the counselling they need.”

Bainimarama says the government is working closely with relevant stakeholders including the United Nations Children Emergency Fund to provide proper training for counsellors.

The Prime Minister is urging parents to be proactive and closely monitor their children’s behaviour and mental health to aid in their development.