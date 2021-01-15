Students can redeem e-transport balance in buses

Close to 80,000 e-transport cards have been topped up by the Education Ministry so that students don’t have to queue up to redeem their balances.

Minister for Education, Rosy Akbar says students can redeem their card balance in buses.

“The cards can be tapped at any Vodafone outlet so when they board the bus tomorrow, these children can tap the card to redeem the balances”

Akbar urges students to keep their cards safe as replacement of lost cards will cost 5 dollars.

A total of 195,883 students begin school today.