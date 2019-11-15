Home

News

Students can now redeem transport assistance

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 24, 2020 10:50 am
Students who are eligible for subsidized blue e-Transport cards can redeem transport assistance from tomorrow. [File Photo]

Students who are eligible for subsidized blue e-Transport cards can redeem transport assistance from tomorrow.

The Ministry of Education is urging students to redeem their funds before the start of Term 3 on Monday.

The Ministry says to access the funds, students can use any e-ticketing machine at Vodafone outlets, the Ministry of Education Transport Assistance Unit Office or any District Education Offices.

Students can also use the e-Ticketing self-service Redeem KIOSK.

