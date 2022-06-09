Students’ behaviour prompts police visit

Police officers will be conducting visitations to schools following concerns raised about the behaviour of students after school hours.

Chief Operations Officer Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abdul Khan says members of the public have expressed concern about students seen in towns and cities in groups well after school hours.

ACP Khan says students gathering after school hours for reasons other than educational purposes will only lead to trouble, and he is urging parents and guardians to support policing efforts to ensure their children are not exposed to situations that will jeopardize their safety.

Article continues after advertisement

Information was received of a situation that would have turned out to be a brawl between students, and Community Policing efforts are being pushed forward to schools where officers are able to address students in numbers.

ACP Khan said while police and teachers will continue to impart safety awareness to students at schools, parental and guardian support in reinforcing the same messages from home is equally important.

He has reminded children not to get themselves involved in any activities that could lead to trouble, as it could affect their education.