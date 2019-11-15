Students among the highest number of voters

The school registration carried out by the Fijian Elections Office in the last election cycle noted an increase in the number of student voters.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says the FEO is currently putting together strategies before a decision is made on the nation-wide student’s registration campaign in the near future.

However, Saneem highlighted they will soon stage an investigation to ascertain factors that resulted in a low-turnout of young voters in the last election.

“School registration allows us to capture students who have just newly become eligible. We have seen the impact of school registration resulting in high level of registration in the last election cycle. We’ve also noted and we are yet to confirm a very low turn-out in the 18-20-year-old in the last election.”

The FEO has so far processed 8, 818 voter registrations from students, despite not being able to run a nation-wide campaign last year.

Meanwhile, after the data cleansing activity carried out towards the end of last year, it has been confirmed that 320, 781 female and 323, 968 males still exist in the FEO voter registration database.