Private loan options for State funded students

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service has revealed that the Ministry of Economy is in talks with credit institutions to allow former TSLS sponsored students to obtain private loans.

TSLS Chief Executive Doctor Hasmukh Lal says this will help them repay their loan arrears to the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service with a reduced interest rate.

TSLS discount rates for student loans is dependent on the time that a student takes to pay off the accrued amount.

Dr Lal says if the debt is between $20, 000 to $49, 999 students will qualify for a 50 percent discount if they repay half of the amount within two years.

“For example, if a student completes MBBS on TELS the total debts amounts to $130,000 so if you can get half of $130,000, if you can repay to FRCS and the remainder you can pay as a debt to financial institutions. And so if you do Economics and Mathematics, you will still be paying less to financial institutions compared to paying the total amount to FRCS.”

FRCS Chief Executive Mark Dixon says it is important for the two organizations to continuously communicate with TSLS sponsored students.

“We need to be customer service focused on our students, in this case our students are our customers. We need to be mindful of the situations that they are in, their ability to pay and look out for pay arrangements for them.”

The two organizations are also working with the government to ensure that TSLS sponsored students who recently joined the civil service make arrangements for direct deduction of monies owed.