Students admitted after falling ill in school

Two students who fell sick after a birthday celebration at a Suva school have been admitted at the CWM hospital for further observation.

This has been confirmed by the Education Ministry.

The students have received medical attention and are in stable condition

The Ministry says they are now awaiting details of the incident.

35 students were rushed to the hospital after they started vomiting.

It is alleged that they fell sick after consuming chocolate.

The Ministry says the parents were immediately informed of the incident by the School.

The Ministry is yet to receive a detailed report from the Head of School.