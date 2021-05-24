Students act as monitors, 202 teachers test positive

Some students have been trained to become COVID-monitors says Education Minister, Premila Kumar.

This is a support system created in schools by the Ministry.

Kumar highlights these students will be supporting teachers in monitoring the health of their classmates and ensuring a safe environment for learning.

Article continues after advertisement

“In school, the teachers are being trained, and now we have introduced COVID monitors. These are the students who monitor other students’ whether they are wearing or following COVID safe measures. Because this is part of awareness-raising as well, these are some of the ways we are monitoring. “

Meanwhile, Kumar also revealed that at least 202 teachers are currently COVID positive.

These include teachers from kindergarten, primary and secondary schools.

Kumar says the incubation period for these teachers is between one and five days or one and seven days.

The majority of these teachers are expected to be cleared before school starts on Monday for Years 8 to Year 13.