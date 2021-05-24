Home

More than 300 new COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Non-compliance continue to be a concern|Fijians urged to seek medical help early|Omicron should not be taken lightly|High community transmission challenges Ministry|Community trained to be COVID-ready|21-year-old succumbs to COVID as deaths increase|Health Ministry concerned for well-being of staff|Over 300 new COVID-19 cases in three days|Nine COVID deaths recorded|Take Omicron seriously says WHO|High vaccination results in low hospitalizations|Ministry prioritizes staff's well-being|Booster doses run low|Seven more COVID related deaths recorded|Five COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases|Omicron may not be mild for our health system: Dr Fong|Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|New approach needed to contain COVID-19|Limit placed on informal gatherings|Five COVID deaths, 1,280 new cases recorded|There will be no lockdown: Koya|Health team deployed to Matuku|Positive cases identified in some schools|
News

Students act as monitors, 202 teachers test positive

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 20, 2022 11:03 am
[File Photo]

Some students have been trained to become COVID-monitors says Education Minister, Premila Kumar.

This is a support system created in schools by the Ministry.

Kumar highlights these students will be supporting teachers in monitoring the health of their classmates and ensuring a safe environment for learning.

Article continues after advertisement

“In school, the teachers are being trained, and now we have introduced COVID monitors. These are the students who monitor other students’ whether they are wearing or following COVID safe measures. Because this is part of awareness-raising as well, these are some of the ways we are monitoring. “

Meanwhile, Kumar also revealed that at least 202 teachers are currently COVID positive.

These include teachers from kindergarten, primary and secondary schools.

Kumar says the incubation period for these teachers is between one and five days or one and seven days.

The majority of these teachers are expected to be cleared before school starts on Monday for Years 8 to Year 13.

