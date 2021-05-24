Student was reported missing by boyfriend

The body found at the Thurston Garden in Suva this morning is that of a tertiary student that was reported missing by her boyfriend on Friday.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says the victim is in her early 20s.

FBC News understands a Suva City Council officer found the woman lying motionless on the floor while cleaning the toilet.

Article continues after advertisement

The police forensics team managed to retrieve the body this morning.

The place where the victim was found remains cordoned off.

A post mortem will be conducted soon as the investigation continues.