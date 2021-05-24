Student leaders encouraged to focus on studies

Fijians are encouraged to recognize the need to foster and strengthen the leadership roles that young leaders need in these times.

Minister for Youth Parveen Kumar highlighted this during the prefects’ induction at Votualevu Public School in Nadi yesterday.

Kumar says the parent-teacher partnership plays a critical role in students’ lives, adding that they would not be where they are today if it weren’t for their love and care.

He adds parents place a great amount of trust in teachers to care for, educate, and inspire their children.

The Minister encouraged students to concentrate on their studies and personal development.