Student in hospital after allegedly jumping off a bus

A 13-year-old student is admitted at the CWM hospital who allegedly jumped off a bus in Navua yesterday afternoon.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms two students- the-13 year-old and a 15-year-old of Viwawa were travelling from Deuba village to Viwawa.

It is alleged the student jumped off the moving bus at the Maharaj Bus junction.

He sustained injuries and was transferred to CWM Hospital from Navua Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.