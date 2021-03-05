Student in hospital after accident

An eight-year-old student is currently admitted at the Lautoka Hospital following a road accident this morning.
The student was allegedly hit by a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old man.
The victim was walking to school along Lovu road in Lautoka when the incident occurred.
Investigations continue.
Police are advising drivers to take extra care near schools.
