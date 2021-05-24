Home

News

Student hurt in alleged corporal punishment

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 3, 2022 2:17 pm
[Source: File Photo]

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is investigating a complaint of assault involving a nine-year-old child at a school in Tailevu.

Director Ashwin Raj says the child has sustained injuries to his left eye.

It is alleged that the teacher assaulted the child during a class activity last month.

Raj says the Commission is in possession of photographic evidence, has recorded the statement of the child and is also following up on the medical reports.

The Commission confirms that the matter has been brought to the attention of the Fiji Police Force.

Raj says they have spoken with the school head teacher about the safety of the child as well as ensuring that the pupil is not victimized when he returns to school.

Questions have been sent to the Ministry of Education.

