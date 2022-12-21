Student helps purchase e-bikes for USP

[Photo: Supplied]

The University of the South Pacific’s Security Services Division received three electronic bikes today.

This will help them with their operations around the Laucala Campus.

These e-bikes were purchased from the $10,000 prize money won by Ravita Prasad, a former research student at the School of Information Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Physics during a recent transport forum organized by the Pacific Islands Development Forum and the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Associate Professor Atul Raturi said they had been working on electric mobility where the team established a charging station funded by the French Government through its embassy in Fiji.

He added that the prize money won by Prasad was deposited into the school’s research account and is to be used for various awareness programmes.